Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.8333.

A number of research analysts have commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IART stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $466,326.10. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 413.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,308 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,811 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

