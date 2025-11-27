Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.56 and traded as high as $64.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 10,346 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 246.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 147.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

