Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,413 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Stock Up 1.7%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDK opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Kodiak AI has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of -0.18.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

