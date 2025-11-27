iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.3550. Approximately 846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Get iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.47.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF ( NASDAQ:QNXT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 index. The fund seeks to follow an index of the 31st to 100th largest Nasdaq-100 Index companies by market-cap. The funds holdings are weighted by market-cap QNXT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.