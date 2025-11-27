iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

