ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 40.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 37.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.