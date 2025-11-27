Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control makes up 1.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 294.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 130.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $806.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.52 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.