J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.27, but opened at $100.38. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $102.0350, with a volume of 380,831 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

