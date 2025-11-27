James Fuller Bt Buys 3,500 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider James Fuller Bt bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £22,120.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 658 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 594.85. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 488 and a 52 week high of GBX 698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £353.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

