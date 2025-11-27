Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCTC

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 0.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.