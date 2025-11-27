John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%.

WLY opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $111,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

