Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $79.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $116.52 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

