José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Sells 13,061 Shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219, for a total transaction of £28,603.59.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 225.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.23. The company has a market cap of £268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215 and a 12-month high of GBX 454.20.
ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASOS
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.