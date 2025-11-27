José Antonio Ramos Calamonte Sells 13,061 Shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219, for a total transaction of £28,603.59.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 225.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.23. The company has a market cap of £268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215 and a 12-month high of GBX 454.20.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (250.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 440 to GBX 375 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.