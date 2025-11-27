JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $308.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.56. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

