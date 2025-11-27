Kaixin Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Shares of Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Kaixin Stock Down 30.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Kaixin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kaixin Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

