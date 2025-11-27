KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $147,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 416,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,742.05. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $71,231.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,126.95. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $432,485. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

KALV opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

