Kennametal Inc. $KMT Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,931,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $67,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,801,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $7,453,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $7,764,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $7,009,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $3,949,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

