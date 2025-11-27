KeyCorp Has Positive Outlook of Kimbell Royalty Q4 Earnings

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty in a research report issued on Sunday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.45. Kimbell Royalty has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 4,300.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of Kimbell Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,929.62. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

