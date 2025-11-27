Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

