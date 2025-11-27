Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Klepierre Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
Klepierre Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klepierre
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.