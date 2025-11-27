Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Klepierre alerts:

Klepierre Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Klepierre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.