Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 576,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 763,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4936.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Klotho Neurosciences Trading Down 8.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 10.03.

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klotho Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Klotho Neurosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Klotho Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klotho Neurosciences Company Profile

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

