Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $19.49. Kohl’s shares last traded at $21.2580, with a volume of 11,686,352 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

