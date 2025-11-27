Korn/Ferry International (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $705.1550 million for the quarter. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFY opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,132,473 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,906,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

