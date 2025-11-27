Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $34.2721 billion for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kroger Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.