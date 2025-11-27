Lands’ End (LE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $330.9250 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.63 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lands’ End Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ LE opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 2.46.
LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
