Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 105,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 525% compared to the typical volume of 16,865 call options.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This trade represents a 87.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.