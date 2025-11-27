Leanne Wood Purchases 444 Shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,371 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,344 and a one year high of GBX 2,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,510.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,552.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,870.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Featured Stories

