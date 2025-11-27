Leigh of Hurley Sells 65,000 Shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) insider Leigh of Hurley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £46,150.

Manolete Partners Stock Down 1.5%

MANO opened at GBX 65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65 and a 1-year high of GBX 118.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manolete Partners Plc will post 4.2845258 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Manolete Partners from GBX 172 to GBX 130 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

