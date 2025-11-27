Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citizens Jmp from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMND

Lemonade Stock Up 4.8%

Lemonade stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lemonade news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,986. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,754.25. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lemonade by 30.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after buying an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 794,952 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 365.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 456,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 101.3% in the third quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289,803 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.