LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.1429.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp raised LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,270,070 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,665.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.51. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

