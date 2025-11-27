Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Life360 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76 and a beta of 3.41. Life360 has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $309,156.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,198.55. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $610,054.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,730.08. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 493,191 shares of company stock worth $39,132,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 321.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life360 by 19.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

