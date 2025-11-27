Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $318.94 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.