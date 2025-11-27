Lithium Ionic (CVE:LTH) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Ionic Corp. (CVE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 294,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 236,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised Lithium Ionic to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Ionic from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lithium Ionic from C$1.80 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68.

