Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $135,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Loews by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Loews by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

L stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $109.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

