LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Holdings Lifted by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,565,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,619,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 215,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Expect Equity LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.25. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

