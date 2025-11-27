lululemon athletica (LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $2.4835 billion for the quarter. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect lululemon athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.91. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 6.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

