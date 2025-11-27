M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Stock Price Up 21% – Still a Buy?

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.8390. 1,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6932.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.