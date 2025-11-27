Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently:

11/21/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $568.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $580.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $526.00 to $587.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $500.00 to $568.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was given a new $527.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/5/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $485.00 to $527.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/3/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $266.00.

10/15/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $500.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $460.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total value of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,474 shares in the company, valued at $45,665,488.62. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total value of $8,027,272.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,256.10. The trade was a 86.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,312 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,163. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

