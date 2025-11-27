Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. Medical Marijuana shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 6,853,448 shares changing hands.
Medical Marijuana Stock Performance
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.
