MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stock Holdings Lifted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

MELI opened at $2,033.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,356.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

