Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.1950) per share and revenue of $237.6890 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.57 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 887.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 428,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 837.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

