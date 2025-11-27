Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of ($0.1950) per share and revenue of $237.6890 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.57 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
