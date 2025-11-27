MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.0357.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MFIC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut MidCap Financial Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.