Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0018. Mirage Energy shares last traded at $0.0011, with a volume of 202,507 shares trading hands.
Mirage Energy Price Performance
Mirage Energy Company Profile
Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
