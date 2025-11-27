Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on Mister Car Wash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $5.32 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 227.0% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 73.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 5.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,065,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

