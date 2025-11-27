Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday.

MOD opened at $159.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

