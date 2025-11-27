Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 22.0%

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,414 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

