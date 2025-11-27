National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6364.

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.77%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,936,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 1,989,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 723.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 937,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 714,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 696,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

