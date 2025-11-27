Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Navan has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

