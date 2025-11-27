Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAVN. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Navan Stock Up 9.8%

NAVN opened at $16.39 on Monday. Navan has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

