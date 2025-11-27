Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NAVN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $24.00 price objective on Navan in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Navan stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

